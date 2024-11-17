Partner

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Harvard Law School

CORPORATE

Jennifer Levitt is a leading partner in Simpson Thacher & Bartlett’s banking & credit and fund finance practices and is known for her innovative financing solutions for private equity sponsors. She has pioneered structures such as net asset value (NAV) financings and subscription facilities. Some of her key accomplishments include advising on high-profile transactions like Stonepeak’s $3.3-billion Asia Infrastructure Fund and Silver Lake’s $13-billion acquisition of Endeavor. Beyond her legal work, Levitt is dedicated to community initiatives, particularly for immigrant victims of domestic violence. As co-chair of the firm’s diversity and finance committees, she fosters diversity and oversees the firm’s budget. A recognized thought leader, she frequently speaks at industry events and has received multiple accolades, including the Fund Finance Association’s “Contribution to the Industry” Award.

