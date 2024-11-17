Partner-in-Charge, Orange County

Hawkins Parnell & Young

Western State College of Law

LITIGATION

Jerry Carl Popovich is the partner-in- charge of Hawkins Parnell & Young’s Orange County office, specializing in complex personal injury litigation with over 70 trials to his name. Recognized as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a senior fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, he has achieved notable victories in high-stakes cases, including a $337,000 jury award for a food distributor in a trial where the plaintiff sought nearly $11 million. Popovich successfully represented a city client in a three-week trial, limiting damages to $70,300 and won a crucial motion compelling a legal funder to comply with a subpoena in a multi-car collision case. Recently, he also secured a favorable settlement for Next Insurance in a personal injury trial.

