Founding Partner

Mancini Shenk LLP

USC Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

John W. Shenk is a founding partner of Mancini Shenk LLP and a specialist in business and shareholder disputes, often referred to as “business divorce.” With significant experience in handling complex disputes in industries such as cannabis and real estate, he helps clients resolve partnership and shareholder issues, breach of fiduciary duty claims and fraud cases. Shenk has handled some of the most prominent shareholder and investor litigation in the legal cannabis industry. His approach combines strategic negotiation with aggressive litigation when necessary, earning favorable outcomes for his clients. He is also a dedicated community leader, serving on the board of Rose City Center, a nonprofit providing affordable mental health services.

