Founding Partner

Melmed Law Group P.C.

Loyola Law School

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Jonathan Melmed, founder of Melmed Law Group, an employment and labor law firm, has dedicated his entire professional career exclusively to high-stakes employment litigation, representing workers across California and beyond. Over the past 10 years, he has served as lead counsel or co-lead counsel on hundreds of class and representative actions, including numerous multimillion- dollar cases, several of which have been resolved for amounts exceeding eight figures. Melmed has also been a champion for the rights of disenfranchised workers who have been victims of unlawful discrimination, sexual harassment and assault, illegal terminations and whistleblower retaliation.

