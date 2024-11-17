Managing Partner

Snell & Wilmer LLP

UCLA School of Law

CORPORATE

Joshua Schneiderman is the managing partner of Snell & Wilmer LLP’s Los Angeles office and a member of its corporate and securities group. With expertise in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and public and private securities offerings, he has guided clients through complex transactions, including high-profile sales and acquisitions in diverse industries. Schneiderman also advises clients in the cannabis industry, helping them navigate the regulatory challenges of state and federal law. A dedicated community leader, he is involved in pro bono work, supporting nonprofits and survivors of Hurricane Katrina and the Holocaust. Schneiderman has been recognized for his contributions to the legal profession and his leadership within various Los Angeles legal organizations.

