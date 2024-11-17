Julian L. André

(Gittings Photography)

Partner

McDermott Will & Emery

University of Virginia School of Law

Julian André is the litigation partner at McDermott Will & Emery, specializing in government enforcement actions, complex civil litigation and internal investigations. With a background as an assistant U.S. attorney, he offers a unique perspective in formulating effective strategies for clients facing criminal and civil investigations by state and federal agencies.André’s track record includes successfully persuading the U.S. Attorney’s Office to decline criminal charges against a retired four-star Marine general during a high-profile DOJ investigation. On the civil side, he has served as lead counsel for a government contractor in a $70-million fraud case against Malaysian suppliers. Beyond his legal practice, André is an active member of the California Lawyers Association Criminal Law Section and serves on the advisory board of the American Bankers Association Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference.