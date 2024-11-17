Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

USC Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

Justin M. Goldstein chairs the litigation department and serves on the management committee at his firm. With over two decades of trial and appellate experience, he handles business, entertainment and intellectual property disputes in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration. Recognized as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 500 Most Influential Business Leaders, Goldstein has represented Fortune 500 companies and prominent entertainment entities. He previously worked at Katten Muchin Rosenman, O’Melveny & Myers and Carlsmith Ball. Notable successes include a defense verdict for Southern California Edison against ExxonMobil’s $32-million claim. A USC Gould School of Law graduate, Goldstein has published articles and lectured on various legal topics, contributing to his reputation as a leading trial lawyer in Los Angeles.

