Kathryn Louise McCann

Partner

Annaguey McCann LLP

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Kathryn McCann, a commercial litigator and co-founder of Annaguey McCann, specializes in large, complex civil litigation, including class actions and corporate disputes. Known for her strategic approach and client-focused representation, she handles a range of business disputes, including fraud, contracts, real estate and consumer class actions. McCann has extensive trial and appellate experience, representing municipalities and corporations in cases involving civil rights, real estate and financial fraud. Notable successes include winning a $700,000 arbitration for a documentary producer, prevailing in securities fraud cases for a global real estate company and defending a municipality in a $100-million settlement class action. McCann also supports pro bono work with Public Counsel, where she serves on the board of directors and has raised over $100,000 for the organization.

