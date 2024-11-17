Partner

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

UC Law San Francisco

LITIGATION

As a partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill, Kevin Brogan specializes in eminent domain, inverse condemnation and real property litigation, representing clients ranging from multinational corporations to individual owners of shopping centers, hotels and unique properties. He contributes to the American Bar Association’s book, “The Law of Eminent Domain,” and enjoys substantial trial experience in both state and federal courts. Inducted as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, Brogan is consistently listed in Best Lawyers in America. He also defends professionals against malpractice claims and is certified as a legal malpractice specialist. A graduate of UC Berkeley and UC Law San Francisco, he clerked for Chief Judge Oliver Seth of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.