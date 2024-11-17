(Mark Savage/Mark Savage)

Co-Regional Managing Partner

Fisher Phillips LLP

Loyola Law School

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Kristen J. Nesbit is the co-regional managing partner at Fisher Phillips LLP, specializing in labor and employment law. A powerhouse attorney, she has a proven track record of handling high-stakes cases for Fortune 500 companies and public entities. Nesbit has successfully navigated numerous single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits, including obtaining a favorable jury verdict for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) after a 10-day trial, where the jury awarded only $50,000 against a claim of over $2 million. As co-chair of the California Litigation Practice Group, she was the youngest female to hold this role when appointed in 2019. In the past year, Nesbit secured complete arbitration wins for clients, including Kinecta Federal Credit Union and loanDepot, LLC, effectively defending against allegations of discrimination and breach of contract.

