Managing Partner

Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP

UC Law San Francisco

LITIGATION

Larry Iser, co-founder and managing partner of Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir, is renowned for representing high-profile clients in the entertainment industry. He handles complex litigation for major firms like Kinetic Content, Delirium TV and Mattel, Inc. In a notable recent case, Iser successfully represented Delirium TV in a $4-million arbitration against Love is Blind participant Renee Poche for violating confidentiality agreements. He also secured a $5-million arbitration award for Kinetic Content against a Married at First Sight participant, setting a strong precedent for the reality TV industry. He achieved a complete defense verdict for Mattel in a dispute with billionaire developer Norton Herrick, who claimed the company stole a show format; Iser also advises Mattel on various intellectual property matters.