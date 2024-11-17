(missmousa2014)

Partner

Miller Barondess, LLP

UCLA School of Law

LITIGATION

With over five decades of litigation experience, Louis (Skip) R. Miller is a partner at Miller Barondess, LLP, specializing in high-stakes trial law. He has led over 100 state and federal trials, representing clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to high-profile individuals and government entities. His notable cases include defending Byron Allen in a race discrimination lawsuit and representing LifeBrite Laboratories in a billion-dollar case against major health insurance companies. Miller has also successfully handled largescale Ponzi scheme litigation and government-related cases, such as the Aliso Canyon gas leak settlement of $119.5 million. He is actively involved in community service, supporting organizations like the Hollywood Food Coalition, Alzheimer’s Association and D.A.R.E. America, where he served as chairman of the board.

