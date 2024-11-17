Partner

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Harvard Law School

LITIGATION

Manuel Cachán is a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where he excels as a trial lawyer, leading high-profile jury trials across the U.S. He represents Fortune 500 companies in complex litigations, including breach of contract, product liability and professional malpractice cases. Recently, he secured significant victories for Monsanto Company, achieving complete defense verdicts in cases alleging that Roundup weedkiller caused cancer. His track record includes successful trials for Johnson & Johnson and NBCUniversal, among others. A fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, Cachán has received numerous accolades, including recognition by Benchmark Litigation as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer. He is dedicated to pro bono work and serves on the board of Public Counsel, supporting legal services for underserved communities.