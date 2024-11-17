Managing Partner

Maribeth Annaguey is a seasoned litigator and founding partner of Annaguey McCann LLP, a woman- and minority-owned law firm. With over 20 years of experience, she advocates for businesses, entrepreneurs and public figures facing complex legal challenges, including breach of contract, defamation and employment claims. A Southern California native, Annaguey is deeply committed to inclusiveness and education having co-founded Extera Public Schools and served on the board of HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality). She earned her B.A. from UC Berkeley and her J.D. from the University of Southern California, where she was editor-in-chief of the Southern California Law Review. Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Lawdragon, Annaguey is a leader in her field.