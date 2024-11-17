Michael J. Kent

Founding Partner

Kent | Pincin, LLP

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Michael Kent, founding partner at Kent | Pincin, is a seasoned litigator specializing in employment discrimination, wrongful death, personal injury and mass torts, including significant cases like the wildfire litigation and USC/Tyndall sex abuse claims. He expertly manages all litigation phases, achieving notable victories, including a $1.65-million settlement against Los Angeles County and a $1.45-million settlement against the City of Glendale. Recognized as a Super Lawyers “Rising Star” from 2017 to 2024, Kent is dedicated to thorough case preparation and fact development. As an Eagle Scout, he values community service, volunteering at local events such as the Redondo Beach Police Pancake Breakfast and participating in fundraising races for cancer research. He also supports Boxer Rescue after rescuing two boxer dogs