Founding Partner

Mancini Shenk LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

LITIGATION

Michael V. Mancini is the founding partner of Mancini Shenk LLP, specializing in shareholder, cannabis, business and entertainment litigation. A leader in cannabis disputes, he has recovered tens of millions for clients and regularly advises other top firms on complex cases. Mancini has been featured on expert panels discussing cannabis litigation and ethics. His diverse practice includes high-stakes business and entertainment cases, where he has achieved notable victories. His representative cases include defeating a temporary restraining order against a cannabis business, recovering $900,000 in misused investments and securing a $2.28-million jury verdict against an insurance company. Outside of Mancini Shenk, Mancini is active in the American Bar Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association, where he serves as vice-chair of the cannabis section.

