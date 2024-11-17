Founding Partner

Raines Feldman Littrell LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

LITIGATION

Miles J. Feldman is a founding partner and co-chair of the trials, litigation and dispute resolution and intellectual property departments at Raines Feldman Littrell LLP. With over two decades of experience, he has successfully navigated high-profile cases through trial and appeal. Previously a partner at leading business litigation firms in Los Angeles, Feldman has earned numerous accolades, including recognition as one of the Best Lawyers in America by U.S. News and World Report, a Super Lawyer by Los Angeles Magazine since 2008 and selection as a Top 50 Litigator in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. His practice centers on complex business and intellectual property litigation, representing clients across various sectors, including entertainment and finance.

