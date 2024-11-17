Partner

Irell & Manella LLP

Harvard Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Morgan Chu, a partner at Irell & Manella LLP, is one of the nation’s leading trial lawyers, securing over $9 billion in verdicts and settlements. Described as “the most gifted trial lawyer in the USA,” he recently won a $2.3-billion patent judgment for VLSI Technology against Intel, the largest in U.S. history. Chu also defended Fortress Investment Group in an antitrust case filed by Intel, earning a Top Defense Verdict. Beyond intellectual property, he represented Elon Musk in a breach of contract suit against OpenAI. Chu is deeply involved in philanthropy, chairing boards at City of Hope and Public Counsel and recently pledged $10 million to UCLA’s Institute of American Cultures.