Partner

Grant Shenon, A Professional Law Corporation

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

CORPORATE

Natela Shenon is a partner at Grant Shenon, A Professional Law Corporation, with 15 years of legal experience specializing in complex business and real estate transactions. A graduate of Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, she combines her legal expertise with a certificate in entrepreneurship and the law and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UCLA. After honing her litigation skills at a boutique firm, Shenon transitioned to an in-house role at an oil and gas company before founding Shenon Law in 2015. The firm quickly gained recognition for its client-centric approach and agile navigation of legal challenges. In April 2021, Shenon Law merged with Alpert Barr & Grant to form Grant | Shenon, where she focuses on corporate governance, commercial litigation and strategic business counsel.

