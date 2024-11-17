(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin Loyola Law School

Litigation

Neal Marder, a Chambers-ranked trial lawyer and partner at Akin, has nearly 40 years of experience in high-stakes class action litigation. Co-chairing the firm’s national class actions practice, he has led over 50 trials and arbitrations, representing major clients like McDonald’s, Eastman Kodak and C.R. England. His notable victories include dismissals in securities fraud cases for Kodak and hedge fund Armistice, as well as precedent-setting wins in class action matters for C.R. England. Marder’s strategic expertise has earned him numerous accolades, including the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Top 100 Lawyer” and The National Law Journal’s “Litigation Trailblazer.” He is also dedicated to pro bono work, advocating for foster youth and Hispanic/Latinx families with disabilities through partnerships with the Western Center on Law & Poverty.

