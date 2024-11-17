A portrait of Oliver Gold (¬© Gittings Photography)

Partner

Perkins Coie

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

As a partner at Perkins Coie, Oliver Gold is a premier trial lawyer in Los Angeles, recognized for his strategic litigation skills across federal and state courts. Notably, he secured a major victory in a $500-million breach of contract case for a real estate client and obtained damages against the owner of the Oceanwide Plaza property. Gold also achieved a $42.6-million judgment against a developer’s parent company and successfully resolved claims of trade libel and trademark infringement. His proactive pro bono efforts mentor junior lawyers and support vulnerable community members. Acknowledged as a Best Lawyer: Ones to Watch in Litigation since 2022, Gold serves on the Board of Governors for the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, Los Angeles Chapter.

