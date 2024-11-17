Founding Partner

The Maloney Firm APC

University of San Diego School of Law

LITIGATION

Patrick Merritt Maloney is the founding partner of The Maloney Firm APC and a renowned litigator. He has served as a volunteer fee dispute arbitrator for the Los Angeles County Bar Association and has earned accolades such as the AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale- Hubbell and Super Lawyers honors from 2015 to 2024. In recent years, Maloney secured a $1.1-million arbitration win in a film fraud case, a significant property dispute victory and a summary judgment dismissal in a $150-million racketeering lawsuit. He also successfully defended a fee dispute case before the California Court of Appeal. Active in the legal community, he has held leadership roles, including president of the South Bay Bar Association, and is engaged in local organizations like the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce.

