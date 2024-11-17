(Spiderbox)

Partner Baker McKenzie

Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Perrie M. Weiner is the partner-in-charge of Baker McKenzie’s Los Angeles office and chairs the North America securities litigation group, specializing in high-stakes securities class actions, SEC enforcement matters and complex business litigation. With over 35 years of experience, he is recognized as a “go-to advocate” for hedge funds and CEOs facing SEC scrutiny, earning high rankings from Chambers and The Legal 500 USA. Under Weiner’s leadership, the Los Angeles office has grown from four to over 63 attorneys, becoming one of the firm’s fastest-growing locations. He is actively involved in philanthropy, serving on the boards of organizations like Windward School and the Institute for Corporate Counsel, and he plays drums in the band “Run BMC,” raising significant funds for local charities.

