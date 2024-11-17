(Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Founder & Managing Attorney

Newell Law Group PC

University of West Los Angeles School of Law

CORPORATE

Quincy Newell is the founder and managing attorney at Newell Law Group PC, bringing over 30 years of experience in the entertainment and media industries. He has held senior executive roles at prominent companies like HITS Magazine, Warner Music Group’s Rhino Entertainment and Lionsgate, where he was EVP & GM of Codeblack Films. Previously serving as of counsel at Sanders Roberts LLP, Newell has negotiated numerous transactions in film, television, music and digital media on behalf of notable clients, including Kevin Hart and Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has produced over 20 projects, including Kevin Hart’s breakout concert films and the NAACP Image Award-nominated “Woman Thou Art Loosed: On the 7th Day.”

