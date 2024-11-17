Partner

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Southwestern Law School

LITIGATION

Richard Conant Giller, a prominent insurance recovery partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, is a leading authority in sports insurance. As national chair of the firm’s insurance recovery & counseling group, he has secured over $26.5 million for professional athlete clients in the past year alone and expanded the insurance practice group threefold. Giller currently represents former MLB pitcher Matt Garza in a lawsuit involving insurance brokers and Lloyd’s of London. His extensive experience includes representing hundreds of institutional policyholders, contributing to pro-policyholder law and authoring influential amicus briefs. Giller’s accolades include recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® and the 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the College of the Holy Cross Lawyers Association.

