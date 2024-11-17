Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

USC Gould School of Law

BANKRUPTCY

Robbin Itkin, a partner at Sklar Kirsh, specializes in restructuring billions in debt through Chapter 11 and out-of-court resolutions. With extensive experience representing debtors, creditors and trustees across various industries, she has handled high-profile cases, including those involving Chrysler LLC and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Recognized as a Chambers USAranked attorney, Itkin has received numerous accolades, including the 2022 Turnaround Transaction of the Year Award from the Turnaround Management Association. She also mediates pro bono litigation for U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts in California and has been featured in Super Lawyers and Lawdragon lists for her exceptional work in bankruptcy and restructuring.