(Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Co-Founding Partner

Waymaker LLP

Harvard Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Ryan Baker, co-founding partner of Waymaker LLP, is an elite trial lawyer renowned for securing landmark victories in high-stakes cases. His expertise in intellectual property and disruptive technology has solidified the firm’s reputation as a premier trial boutique. Baker has achieved precedent-setting wins in state and federal courts, notably the California Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in FilmOn.com Inc. v. Double-Verify Inc., which reshaped the interpretation of anti-SLAPP statutes. His diverse clientele includes DIRECTV, USC and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. He is actively involved in pro bono work and community service, representing indigent individuals and advocating for social justice. Baker has received numerous accolades, including recognition as one of the Daily Journal’s Top IP Lawyers and a Southern California Super Lawyer.