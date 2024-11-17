(Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Managing Partner

Waymaker LLP

UC Law San Francisco

LITIGATION

Scott Malzahn is the managing partner of Waymaker LLP and a leading California litigator specializing in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property and fintech. He recently secured an $18.3-million award in a trade secret case and crafted winning arguments in FilmOn, Inc. v. DoubleVerify, Inc., setting a new legal standard for anti- SLAPP cases in California. Under his leadership, Waymaker has earned recognition as a top litigation boutique, known for its success in high-stakes cases and for fostering an inclusive work environment. Malzahn also serves as president of Equality California, playing a pivotal role in civil rights advocacy, including the historic Perry v. Schwarzenegger case that overturned California’s ban on same-sex marriage.

