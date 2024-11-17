Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Temple University Beasley School of Law

CYBERSECURITY

Sharon R. Klein is a nationally recognized leader in data privacy, cybersecurity and AI law, bringing over 40 years of experience to her role as co-chair of Blank Rome’s privacy, security & data protection practice and managing partner of the Orange County office. A thought leader in her field, she has advised clients on navigating complex technology transactions, compliance with evolving regulations and mitigating cybersecurity risks. A strong advocate for women in STEM, she mentors young attorneys and supports the Girl Scouts of Orange County, emphasizing STEM initiatives. Klein’s contributions have garnered numerous accolades, including being named a “Top AI Lawyer” and “Top Cybersecurity Author” in 2024, reflecting her influence and commitment to advancing legal standards in technology and privacy.