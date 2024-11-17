Stephanie I. Blum

(Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Partner

Reuben Raucher & Blum

USC Gould School of Law

LITIGATION

With over 25 years of experience in family law, Stephanie Blum is a leading attorney in California and a certified family law specialist since 2003. She has earned accolades as a Southern California Super Lawyer and was previously named a Super Lawyers “Rising Star” by Los Angeles Magazine. Blum’s work has been featured in major media outlets, including Entertainment Tonight and Variety. Recent achievements (2022- 2024) include securing over $500,000 in attorney’s fees in a high-conflict child support case, defending parental authority in a grandparent visitation dispute and obtaining sole custody in a domestic violence case. Beyond her client work, Blum actively supports the Harriet Buhai Foundation and educates communities on family law, solidifying her impact in the legal field.