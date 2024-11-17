(Todd Wawrychuk)

Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

University of Virginia School of Law

CORPORATE

Stephen Bradford is a partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett, leading the corporate and business law group in Los Angeles and San Francisco. With 30 years of experience, he advises public and closely held businesses on expansion, consolidation and succession planning. His diverse clients include automotive dealerships, a supermarket chain and a nonprofit agricultural cooperative. Fluent in English and Spanish, Bradford has co-authored business encyclopedias on U.S. and Mexican commerce. He is active in the community, serving as a former chair of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society’s Los Angeles chapter and as a volunteer leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bradford has successfully negotiated key agreements for major companies and participated in groundbreaking international projects, including the development of the world’s largest telescope.