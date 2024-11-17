Theresa C. Becerra

(¬© Gittings Photography)

Partner

Spencer Fane LLP

UCLA School of Law

LITIGATION

Theresa Becerra, a distinguished attorney specializing in business, real estate and construction law, with over two decades of experience at Spencer Fane. Her practice encompasses affordable housing counseling, commercial construction litigation and complex business disputes across state and federal courts in the western U.S. Since joining Spencer in October 2023 through the merger with Pahl & McCay, Becerra has contributed significantly to the firm’s growth and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). A prominent advocate for mentorship, she actively supports the UCLA Latino Alumni Association and engages in community service through various organizations. Her leadership and dedication to client relationships, alongside her philanthropic efforts, position her as a key figure in both the legal and business communities.