(Todd Wawrychuk)

Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific

CORPORATE

Tim Chang is a partner in the Los Angeles office of Musick, Peeler & Garrett, serving multinational public and private companies, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Fluent in Chinese, he assists clients with transnational transactions involving China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the U.S. His practice encompasses business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and real estate. Recognized as a Southern California “Rising Star” by Los Angeles Magazine, Chang is active in community service, serving on the board of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation and as general counsel for the Greater Los Angeles Taiwan Center Foundation. He holds several corporate board positions, leveraging his expertise and cultural insight.