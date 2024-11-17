(Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Managing Principal & CEO

Reuben Raucher & Blum

Harvard Law School

LITIGATION

Timothy D. Reuben is the founding partner of Reuben Raucher & Blum, a premier Los Angeles-based litigation boutique. With over three decades of legal experience, he has handled an impressive range of cases involving business, intellectual property, real estate and complex civil litigation. Reuben’s sharp legal mind and tenacious advocacy have earned him recognition as one of California’s top trial lawyers. He has led numerous high-stakes cases, including trademark disputes, class action defenses and Proposition 65 compliance. In the past 24 months, he secured a significant victory for his client, obtaining complete vindication of the client’s trademark rights. Beyond litigation, Reuben is actively involved in legal education, serving as a member of the L.A. County Bar Judicial Evaluation Committee and mentoring the next generation of legal professionals.

