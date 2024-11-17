(© Gittings Photography)

Partner

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Loyola Law School

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Tom Ara is a prominent legal and business advisor with 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. As global co-chair at DLA Piper, he leads high-profile transactions for clients including banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and studios. A graduate of Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, Ara specializes in both domestic and international media deals. Recognized as one of Variety’s Top 500 Influential Media Leaders, he is frequently sought for insights by Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and other top publications. He also serves on the boards of the Blackhouse Foundation and U.S.-Asia Institute, where he helps foster media diplomacy and crosscultural collaboration. Ara’s global practice spans Europe, the Middle East and Asia.