Tyrine Shawron Laila Aman

Provisionally Licensed Lawyer

Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, APLC

Howard University School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Tyrine Aman began her legal career as a provisionally licensed lawyer at Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs in 2020, quickly establishing herself as a force in the field. In her second year as an associate, her career reached a pivotal moment when she served as first chair in an employment trial, securing a dismissal through a motion for nonsuit. She also played a key role in a landmark arbitration involving employee rights on native reservations, helping to secure nearly $1 million for her client. Aman has managed over 100 cases and excelled in both plaintiff and defense matters. Her litigation skills have led to notable victories, including a $3-million settlement and her independent mediation efforts have resulted in significant outcomes for her client.