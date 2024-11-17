William L. Troutman

Partner

Norton Rose Fulbright

USC Gould School of Law

CONSUMER PRODUCTS & RETAIL

William (Will) Troutman is a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, where he heads the U.S. consumer markets and coleads the U.S. environmental, social, governance (ESG) and human rights practice. With nearly two decades of experience, he specializes in product safety, compliance and environmental law. He advises retailers, manufacturers and importers on federal and state compliance, particularly with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the California Air Resources Board. Troutman also focuses on ESG matters, helping companies navigate modern slavery risks and climate change disclosure laws. His legal expertise extends to PFAS regulations, product recalls and green claims for sustainable products. He regularly shares his insights as a lecturer, panelist and co-editor of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Consumer

