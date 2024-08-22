Cabot Properties Acquires Almeria Logistics Center in Fontana for $76.8 million

Cabot Properties acquired Almeria Logistics Center in Fontana for $76.8 million, or $ 325 per square foot, in a deal announced on August 15. Transwestern Development Co. sold the 236,129-square-foot Class A logistics center, which was completed in 2022. It is fully leased through 2027 to LC Logistics Services. The property has above-average 2,000-amp power and 36-foot clear heights.

“Even through current market turbulence, Almeria Logistics Center generated a high volume of demand from institutional capital, which is a testament to the strong conviction of Cabot and many of their peers in Southern California’s industrial market over the long term,” said Colliers Vice Chairman Michael Kendall, who led a team that marketed the property, in a statement.

Colliers’ West industrial capital markets team – led by Kendall along with Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia and Kylie Jones – marketed the property in partnership with Thomas Taylor, Steve Bellitti, Joey Jones and Scott Sanders.