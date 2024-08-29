PTW America Inc. Acquires Ghostpunch Games for $13.15 Million

PTW America Inc., based in Marina del Rey, announced the acquisition of Ghostpunch Games for $13.15 million on August 27. Ghostpunch works with top developers, including EA, Gearbox Software, Bethesda Game Studios and 2K. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in early September.

Ghostpunch was founded in 2015 and has more than 60 employees. They are expected to continue with the new parent company and will be rebranded as PTW Ft. Lauderdale.

“Ghostpunch is a highly respected development partner for numerous top-tier AAA studios, boasting a remarkable retainment rate of over 90%,” said Deborah Kirkham, chief executive of PTW.

Double Black Capital, LLC acted as financial advisor, IE Law Group acted as legal counsel, and Fenwick & West LLP acted as tax counsel to Ghostpunch Games.