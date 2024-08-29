Quigley-Simpson Names Ron Ceballos Executive Creative Director

Independent full-service agency Quigley-Simpson has announced that Ron Ceballos has joined the agency as EVP, executive creative director. In his role, Ceballos will co-lead the creative department with Sariah Dorbin, EVP, executive creative director. This addition to the executive leadership team comes at a time of significant growth and momentum for Quigley-Simpson as the agency continues to win significant new business and elevate its success with existing clients.

“Ron brings a remarkable portfolio of work from numerous blue-chip clients,” remarked Carl Fremont, CEO of Quigley-Simpson. “His inventive skills, combined with his broad experience across various industries and his deep passion for technology, mark him as a visionary in creative leadership. Ron has a unique ability to leverage technology to enhance creativity, making him a perfect fit for our dynamic times. We are excited to have him on board to co-lead the creative department with Sariah during this crucial phase of growth and innovation in both our agency and the industry.”

Ceballos brings over 24 years of experience in creative, design, conceptual storytelling and emerging technologies to the team. His professional journey prior to joining Quigley-Simpson agency includes a role as VP, executive creative director at Quantasy + Associates. He has held leadership positions at top-tier agencies, including RAPP, 360i, Havas, Barkley (now BarkleyOKRP), and Grey Worldwide. His resume includes work for Viking Cruises, Spirit Airlines, Honda, The NFL, DirecTV, Nike, Revlon, Target, Lincoln Mercury, The California Lottery, Diageo for Don Julio and Ketel One, Red Bull and NPR. His groundbreaking work has earned numerous accolades, including Effies, Clios, Webbys, and the prestigious Cannes Lions Grand Prix.

Ceballos remarked, “I immediately connected with Quigley-Simpson’s brand-led, demand-driven, impact-obsessed philosophy. This strategy, which leverages a brand’s equity to drive demand throughout the consumer journey, captures the essence of great advertising. I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate and achieve great things together.”