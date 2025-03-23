EVP & Managing Director

Specialty Deposits Group Banc of California

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Aaron Houpis is the executive vice president and managing director of Banc of California’s specialty deposits group, where he leads the development and execution of sales initiatives and oversees a nationwide team of relationship managers. His responsibilities include driving deposit production, generating new business relationships and expanding treasury management sales. Houpis joined Banc of California in 2019 as a market executive and was promoted to his current role in 2024. He is active in the Los Angeles community, supporting nonprofits such as The Midnight Mission and the BankWork$ program of JVS SoCal. Houpis also serves on the board of the Los Angeles Headquarters Association, which promotes business growth by engaging the region’s diverse leaders.