Aaron Thomas Solganick

Founder & CEO

Solganick & Co.

Investment Banking

Aaron Solganick, CEO and founder of Solganick & Co., has 28 years of experience in investment banking, specializing in software, IT services and healthcare IT. With a track record of over $10 billion in transactions, he’s a recognized authority in technology mergers and acquisitions, advising notable clients like Accenture, KPMG and Cognizant. Acknowledged as an industry influencer, Solganick recently facilitated significant deals including Accenture’s acquisition of Nextira and the sale of Pandera Systems to 66 Degrees. Expanding his firm’s reach, he inaugurated offices in Dallas and Austin. Solganick pioneered AI and machine learning in investment banking in 2017, reflecting his commitment to innovation. He supports educational causes through SMU Cox School of Business and actively engages with nonprofits combating cancer. As an ACG Los Angeles Committee member, Solganick contributes to shaping private equity and investment banking sectors.