Partner

Hanson Bridgett

LLP PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

As a partner at Hanson Bridgett, LLP, Alex Grigorians specializes in real estate finance and commercial real estate transactions. Serving a broad range of clients, including national lenders, private equity firms, developers and real estate owners, his practice covers acquisitions, financing, syndications, leasing and more across various asset classes. As chair of real estate finance and a member of the management committee, Grigorians plays a key role in shaping the firm’s strategic direction. His recent work includes facilitating over $100 million in loans for social impact housing projects and advising clients on over $300 million in debt financings. He is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and has contributed significantly to community initiatives, including supporting cancer research at City of Hope.