Anant Patel

A portrait of Anant Patel

Partner
GHJ
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Anant Patel, a seasoned M&A advisor with over 25 years of experience in the U.S. and U.K., is a partner at GHJ. As global leader - network capabilities for HLB, he facilitates crossborder transactions, leveraging his expertise in financial due diligence, deal structuring and advisory services. A Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA), Patel has worked on deals ranging from $20 million to $1.2 billion, serving private equity, venture capital and institutional investors. Under his leadership, GHJ’s advisory practice has grown by 300%, expanding services for the banking and finance sectors. He is a frequent industry contributor and serves on the board of directors for Step Up, supporting mental health and homelessness initiatives.

