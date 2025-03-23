Managing Director, E-Commerce

The Sage Group

INVESTMENT BANKING

Andrew Dunst is a leader in his firm’s e-commerce practice, advising disruptive DTC brands across industries like footwear, apparel, beauty and home goods. With deep expertise in M&A, capital raises and private equity recapitalizations, he has guided top consumer brands through key financial transactions. Notable deals include Bombas’ investment by Great Hill Partners, Chubbies’ sale to Solo Brands and MeUndies’ recapitalization with Provenance Digital. Known for his strategic insights and strong industry relationships, Dunst is a frequent speaker, including at the LEAD Innovation Summit in New York. Beyond finance, he is committed to philanthropy, serving on the board of the Shalom Institute and participating in American Friends of the Hebrew University’s (AFHU) young leaders program.