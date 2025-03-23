Office Managing Partner

Ernst & Young LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Andy Park, Ernst & Young LLP Los Angeles office managing partner and Pacific South growth markets leader, leads a team of 2,500 professionals, driving market expansion and fostering a people-focused culture. A first-generation college graduate and son of Korean immigrants, he became a partner before 40, exemplifying perseverance and leadership. Park champions entrepreneurship, previously directing EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® program, and supports education through the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and the LA Philharmonic. Recognized in the LA 500 for three years, he serves as vice chair of the LA Chamber of Commerce and will be chairman in 2026. In 2024, he was named EY’s Pacific South growth markets leader, advising high-growth companies on strategy, capital raises and public readiness.

