CEO & Co-Founder

Centerstone Capital

INVESTMENT BANKING

Arash Farin is the CEO and co- founder of Centerstone Capital, a merchant bank specializing in the consumer, business services, technology, sports/media/entertainment and healthcare sectors. With 25 years of industry experience, including 1.5 years at Centerstone, he previously spent nearly 15 years at The Sage Group and held positions at Lehman Brothers, Blackstone Group and Goldman Sachs. Farin is known for his dedication to client service and fostering a strong work culture. He is also active in the Pacific Council and the World Affairs Council and serves on the board of Operation Mend, which supports post-9/11 veterans. He holds a B.S. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an M.B.A. from Harvard and has studied at Oxford University.