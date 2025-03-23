EVP of Capital Markets

City National Bank

LENDING

Brandy Han is the executive vice president of capital markets at City National Bank, where she oversees loan syndications, interest rate risk management sales, foreign exchange sales, global markets trading and risk and international banking and trade finance. With 15 years at City National, she was instrumental in building the bank’s syndications team from the ground up, growing it to manage over $6 billion in commitments. Prior to City National, Han held senior roles at UBS Securities, Banc of America Securities and ABN AMRO Bank. She is committed to fostering diversity, having served as the executive sponsor for multiple colleague resource groups and currently on the board of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.