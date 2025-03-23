SVP

L.A. Business Banking Market Leader U.S. Bank

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Brian Hernandez is the senior vice president and business banking market leader for U.S. Bank in the Greater Los Angeles Area, overseeing a team of over 40 employees and focusing on businesses with revenues up to $50 million. With more than 15 years of experience in banking and financial services, he has held various roles at U.S. Bank since 2009, with expertise in commercial and industrial lending. Hernandez leads with an emphasis on operational excellence and customerfocused strategy, aiming to grow market share in the region. He is active in the community, volunteering with Junior Achievement, Precious Life Shelter and Giving Children Hope as well as serving on the board of the L.A. Chamber of Commerce. Including his accomplishments, Hernandez has also won the Annual Pinnacle Award five times.