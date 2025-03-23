Global Head of Media, Sports & Entertainment

Moelis & Company

INVESTMENT BANKING

Carlos Jimenez is a managing director and global head of media, sports and entertainment at Moelis & Company, where he brings over 20 years of investment banking experience. He specializes in guiding clients through complex M&A transactions, debt and equity financings, IPOs and restructurings within the entertainment, media and adjacent sectors. Jimenez’s significant transactional work includes advising Skydance Media on its merger with Paramount, WWE’s merger with Endeavor’s UFC and United Talent Agency on its acquisition of ROOF. He is known for his strategic insight, longstanding relationships in Hollywood and expertise in navigating high-stakes negotiations. Beyond his transactional achievements, he is committed to mentorship and diversity, serving as the senior sponsor of the Latino and Hispanic & Allies Employee Network at Moelis.